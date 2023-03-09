U.S. chamber of commerce eyes donation to S. Korea wartime labor fund

Newsfrom Japan

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea has indicated it plans to donate to a South Korean government-backed foundation that will pay compensation to wartime laborers in a show of support for Seoul’s plan to end the long-running dispute with Tokyo, a chamber official said Thursday.

The move by the chamber, which comes amid strong backing from the United States for the plan, may also encourage Japanese firms to voluntarily contribute to the foundation as hoped by Seoul.

James Kim, the chairman and CEO of AMCHAM, signaled the chamber’s intention to donate to the foundation at a roundtable meet...