Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of BOJ policy meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting outcome later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 240.47 points, or 0.84 percent, from Thursday to 28,382.68. The broader Topix index was down 18.45 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,052.64.

Decliners included bank, securities house and retail shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.37-38 yen compared with 136.07-17 yen in New York and 136.83-85 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0584-0587 ...