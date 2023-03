Main events scheduled for March 13-19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 13-19:

March 13 (Mon)

-- Government to ease COVID-19 guidelines on mask-wearing and allow individuals to decide when to wear masks in daily lives.

March 14 (Tues)

-- No major events.

March 15 (Wed)

-- Many major Japanese companies to reply to labor union requests in annual “shunto” spring wage negotiations.

-- Minutes of Jan. 17-18 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan.

-- Number of foreign visitors to Japan in February to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization.

March 16 (Thurs)

-- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics ...