URGENT: BOJ maintains ultralow rate policy in chief Kuroda’s final meeting
The Bank of Japan on Friday left its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining ultralow rates and its yield curve control program, in the last meeting chaired by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
At the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ decided to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero percent, as widely expected.