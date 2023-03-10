Tokyo stocks lower in morning in cautious trading before BOJ outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting outcome later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 351.57 points, or 1.23 percent, from Thursday to 28,271.58. The broader Topix index was down 27.52 points, or 1.33 percent, at 2,043.57.

Decliners were led by bank, securities house and retail shares.