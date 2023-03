Tokyo stocks snap 5-day rally as BOJ maintains ultralow rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday, ending a five-day winning streak, as the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its ultralow rate policy spurred the selling of bank shares by investors who had hoped for another policy tweak.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 479.18 points, or 1.67 percent, from Thursday at 28,143.97. The broader Topix index finished 39.51 points, or 1.91 percent, lower at 2,031.58.

Decliners were led by bank, marine transportation and insurance shares.