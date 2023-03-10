Ukraine ambassador supports Fukushima treated water release

Newsfrom Japan

The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan on Friday voiced support for the plan to discharge treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the nearby sea, despite concerns about the plan from neighboring countries such as China and South Korea. The plan has been "managed in a proper and scientifically justified way" and "is very carefully designed not to harm the environment," Sergiy Korsunsky said on the eve of the 12th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered the meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in the country's northeast. The ambassador told a pres...