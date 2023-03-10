URGENT: BOJ chief airs regret over 2% inflation not achieved yet

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday expressed regret over its failure to attain a 2 percent inflation target through powerful monetary easing during his 10-year tenure, saying that such accommodative policy should continue to support robust wage growth.

Speaking at a press conference after his last policy meeting, Kuroda said the benefits to the economy of monetary easing “far outweigh” its side-effects.

Kuroda, whose term ends in early April, expressed hope that his successor Kazuo Ueda will guide monetary policy to ensure stable and sustainable inflation. Japan’s parliament on F...