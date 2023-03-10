M’bishi Motors aims to electrify all cars sold globally by FY 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday it aims to electrify all of the cars it sells globally by fiscal 2035, expecting related investment to total more than 1.4 trillion yen ($10 billion) through fiscal 2030.

Mitsubishi Motors, which had previously set a 50 percent electrification target for its cars by fiscal 2030, is the latest Japanese automaker to accelerate a shift away from gas-powered vehicles amid intensifying competition worldwide.

“We will push ahead with electrification. We will introduce new technologies to achieve carbon neutrality,” Mitsubishi Motors President Takao Kato told a pre...