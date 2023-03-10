Baseball: Sasaki set for emotional WBC start on quake-tsunami anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki will make his World Baseball Classic debut Saturday, the 12th anniversary of the March 11 earthquake-tsunami disaster that took the lives of his father and grandparents.

The tsunami washed away his house, forcing his family to move from the city of Rikuzentakata to Ofunato within Iwate Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit areas of the disaster.

Public viewing events are planned in those two cities for Sasaki’s outing against the Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old Lotte Marines right-hander made his final tune-up at Tokyo Dome on Friday before Japan played Sou...