URGENT: Baseball: Japan rallies to beat S. Korea for 2nd win at WBC

Masataka Yoshida and Kensuke Kondo drove in eight runs between them as Japan overcame an early three-run deficit to beat South Korea 13-4 in World Baseball Classic Pool B on Friday.

Japan picked up its second consecutive win in the five-team, round-robin stage at Tokyo Dome, while South Korea fell to 0-2. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with an RBI.