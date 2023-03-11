FEATURE: Sake exports set record high in 2022 for 13th year in row

Newsfrom Japan

Exports of Japanese sake have grown in step with the global Japanese cuisine boom, setting a record high for the 13th consecutive year in 2022. The continuing boom, with shipments surging 18.2 percent last year to 47.4 billion yen (about $340 million), is also fueled by younger sake brewers targeting a more upscale market with premium products and taking steps to foster a sake culture overseas. At a modern brick-and-mortar brewery in Tosa, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, Hirokuni Okura, the fourth-generation president of Suigei Brewing Co., poured a glass of Daito, its ultra-premium "junmai d...