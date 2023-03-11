Football: Reds snap Kobe’s streak, earn 1st back-to-back J1 wins
Atsuki Ito’s 21st-minute goal secured visiting Urawa Reds a 1-0 win over Vissel Kobe on Saturday, handing the early front runners their first defeat of the J-League top-flight campaign.
Urawa notched back-to-back league wins for the first time under new manager Maciej Skorza as they snapped Kobe’s three-match winning streak to start the season.
Ito blasted from the edge of the area after Tomoaki Okubo headed Norwegian center-back Marius Hoibraten’s long ball back into his path.
Hoibraten nearly doubled the lead when he headed into the woodwork from a corner kick midway through the second half ...