URGENT: Baseball: Sasaki, Yoshida lead Japan past Czech Republic at WBC

Roki Sasaki struck out eight in 3-2/3 innings and Masataka Yoshida continued his hot hitting with three RBIs as Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 in Pool B at the World Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Samurai Japan took a big step toward the quarterfinals by improving to a 3-0 record in the five-team, round-robin group at Tokyo Dome. The Czech Republic fell to 1-1.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News