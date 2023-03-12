FOCUS: New Nissan-Renault alliance no longer aiming for greater synergies

Newsfrom Japan

The rebalancing of their mutual shareholdings by Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA guarantees increased management flexibility for each automaker but fewer synergies under their partnership -- once seen as the most successful alliance in the industry. Renault's plan to reduce its stake in Nissan to 15 percent from 43 percent will help the French automaker propel investment for growth with the proceeds, while giving its Japanese partner more autonomy, analysts say. The two automakers said recently that they will jointly develop six new models for the Indian market and export, their first tie-up p...