Football: Furuhashi nets in cup, Saito scores in 2nd straight game

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic as they advanced to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, while winger Koki Saito netted in a second straight game for Sparta Rotterdam. Visiting Celtic cruised past Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals, with Furuhashi flicking in a superb back-heel off Alistair Johnston's low cross to make it 2-0 in the 45th minute at Tynecastle Park. Aaron Mooy swept home just two minutes in before Furuhashi scored his 26th goal this term in all competitions. Cameron Carter-Vickers headed in from a free kick 10 minutes from time for their t...