Main events scheduled for Monday, March 13

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, March 13: -- Government to ease COVID-19 guidelines on mask-wearing and allow individuals to decide when to wear masks in daily life. -- Tokyo High Court to decide at 2 p.m. whether to order new trial over 1966 murder of four people in Shizuoka Prefecture after series of court decisions concerning former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata, who was sentenced to death in 1968 but freed in 2014.