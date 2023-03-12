Ex-head of inn with bacteria exceeding limit dies in apparent suicide

Newsfrom Japan

The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday. Makoto Yamada, 70, was found dead by a passerby on a mountain road in the city Sunday morning, with a suicide note discovered in a nearby car, the police said. After admitting the misconduct in February, Yamada resigned as head of the operator of Daimaru Besso, the century-old ryokan-style inn in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture. According t...