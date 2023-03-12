Baseball: Japan WBC shortstop Genda breaks finger

Newsfrom Japan

Sosuke Genda, Japan's regular shortstop for the World Baseball Classic, has suffered a broken right pinky finger, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday. The five-time Golden Glove winner's injury would deal a blow to Samurai Japan, but he has already resumed light fielding drills while having the injured area taped. Genda hurt his finger when he dove back safely to second base on a pickoff attempt by South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang Hyun in the third inning of Japan's second Pool B game Friday at Tokyo Dome. "I've talked a lot (with Genda)," Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said. "We...