COVID mask rules eased in Japan, wearing left up to individual

Newsfrom Japan

Japan started easing its coronavirus guidelines on mask-wearing Monday, now making it a personal choice whether to don the face coverings as it seeks to normalize daily activities that have been under public health restrictions due to the pandemic.

Although mask-wearing has not been a legal mandate in Japan, the government had recommended wearing masks indoors while not suggesting doing so outdoors. But most of the Japanese public wore them regardless of whether they were indoors or outdoors.

Under the new guidelines, the government still recommends using masks for medical institutions, nursin...