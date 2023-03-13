FOCUS: Japan set to release treated water off Fukushima despite fears

Newsfrom Japan

Twelve years have passed since the 2011 nuclear disaster and preparations are underway to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima power plant, although local fishermen and Japan’s neighbors remain wary of the plan.

The Japanese government seeks to begin releasing the water sometime this spring or summer, with operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. asserting the many large tanks holding treated water are obstructing work to decommission the defunct reactors.

TEPCO and the government plan to release the water containing trace amounts of tritium i...