Football: Doan ends goal drought with late winner for Freiburg

Newsfrom Japan

Ritsu Doan struck an 89th-minute winner to secure Freiburg a 2-1 result against visiting Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Samurai Blue World Cup star netted with an athletic effort five minutes after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following defender Ozan Kabak’s second yellow card.

Doan timed his run into a crowded area, sliding in to meet Noah Weisshaupt’s cross and fire past Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann from near the penalty spot.

The goal was Doan’s third of the Bundesliga campaign and ended an 18-game barren spell dating back to September, before the World Cup br...