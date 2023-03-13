“Everything Everywhere” sweeps Oscars, Malaysia’s Yeoh best actress

Newsfrom Japan

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a wacky action film about multiverses with a predominantly Asian cast, swept the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, winning best picture and six other categories, including best actress for Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh.

A surprise hit in the United States, the film is the latest triumph for Asian representation in Hollywood. In 2020, “Parasite,” the South Korean dark comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho, became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for best picture.

The other awards won by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were best directo...