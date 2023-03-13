FEATURE: Tokyo spots bank on cherry blossom peak as foreign tourists return

Newsfrom Japan

With Japan preparing to welcome foreign visitors for the cherry blossom season for the first time in three years after loosening COVID-19 border controls, excitement is in the air for the travel industry.

Operators of popular tourist spots are rushing to ride the cherry blossom wave, adorning everything from restaurants, vehicles and digital art with shades of pink and petal designs.

E-commerce travel platform KKday said activity bookings from overseas for the March 18 to April 30 period have already hit around 50 percent of 2019 figures -- the last cherry blossom season before the pandemic --...