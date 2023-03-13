Masatoshi Ito, Ito-Yokado and Seven-Eleven Japan founder, dies at 98

Newsfrom Japan

Masatoshi Ito, the honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings Co. and founder of the Ito-Yokado supermarket and the Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, has died, the retail group said Monday. He was 98.

Ito, widely credited for starting Japan’s first full-blown convenience store chain operations, died Friday morning, and his funeral was held privately by his family, according to the company.

Ito started to work at his family-run clothing store Yokado in Tokyo after a stint at what is now Mitsubishi Materials Corp. and serving in the military during World War II.

He set up the predecessor ...