Tokyo stocks tumble as financial issues drop after U.S. bank collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday, as financial shares took a beating from concerns over how the collapse of tech-focused U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank late last week could affect the Japanese financial sector.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 311.01 points, or 1.11 percent, from Friday at 27,832.96. The broader Topix index finished 30.59 points, or 1.51 percent, lower at 2,000.99.

Decliners were led by bank, insurance and securities house shares.