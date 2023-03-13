Baseball: Australia sets up WBC quarterfinal clash with Cuba

Alex Hall homered and drove in four runs as Australia beat the Czech Republic 8-3 on Monday to earn a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal berth with a second-place finish in Pool B. Australia will face Pool A winner Cuba on Wednesday in the first quarterfinal game to be played at Tokyo Dome after winning three games and losing one in Pool B. Pool B winner Japan and Pool A runner-up Italy meet Thursday in the second quarterfinal game. Hall hit a solo home run to right in the first inning, his second of the tournament following one the previous day against Japan. After Logan Wade doubled in two ...
Kyodo News

