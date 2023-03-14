Tokyo stocks plunge in morning on fears over U.S. financial system

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plummeted Tuesday morning, led by selling of bank-related shares as concern over the U.S. financial system persisted following the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 530.32 points, or 1.91 percent, from Monday to 27,302.64. The broader Topix index was down 46.89 points, or 2.34 percent, at 1,954.10.

Every industry category declined, led by bank, insurance and transportation equipment shares.