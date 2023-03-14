Companies in Japan obliged to accommodate disabled from April 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will legally oblige companies to provide necessary services and infrastructure to assist people with disabilities from April 2024 by ensuring they set up measures such as sloped access points for wheelchairs, the government said Tuesday.

The decision taken by the Cabinet comes on top of central and local governments already being obligated to provide for and “reasonably accommodate” people with disabilities after the law, designed to prevent discrimination against them, was enacted in 2013.

The revision to the law last year broadened its scope to private companies, which are currently ad...