Baseball: BayStars acquire 2020 Cy Young winner Bauer

Newsfrom Japan

The DeNA BayStars have acquired 2020 National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer on a one-year deal worth an estimated 400 million yen ($3 million) including incentives, the Central League club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Bauer won the award while with the Cincinnati Reds before he missed the 2022 season due to a suspension under the MLB’s domestic violence policy.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing for the BayStars this year,” Bauer said. “Playing in the NPB has always been a dream of mine and I can’t think of a better organization to do it with.”

DeNA decided to snap up...