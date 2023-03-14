URGENT: Biggest fall in 3 months for Nikkei after U.S. banks collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Tuesday, with the Nikkei suffering its biggest one-day point fall in 3 months, led by the selling of bank-related issues amid concern over the U.S. financial system following the collapse of two regional U.S. banks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 610.92 points, or 2.19 percent, from Monday at 27,222.04, registering its steepest fall since Dec. 20. The broader Topix index finished 53.45 points, or 2.67 percent, lower at 1,947.54.

All industry categories except land transportation issues declined, led by bank, insurance and mining shares.