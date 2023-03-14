Japan’s 1st piloted flying taxi test held ahead of 2025 World Expo

Newsfrom Japan

An air taxi service set to feature at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka was tested in a park in the western Japan city Tuesday, in what the prefectural government says is the first time in the country one of the craft has been piloted from the cockpit.

Japan plans for the “flying cars” to be among the expo’s main attractions, with the vehicles expected to provide access to the event venue planned to be set up on an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

The test in Osaka Castle Park centered on services to be provided by trading firm Marubeni Corp., one of the five companies selected to operate the ...