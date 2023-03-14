Baseball: Ohtani, Darvish could both pitch in Italy quarterfinal

Newsfrom Japan

Manager Hideki Kuriyama said Tuesday that all his pitchers would be available for Samurai Japan’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against Italy, opening the door for MLB pitchers Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish to both take the mound.

The two right-handers threw together side-by-side in the bullpen ahead of Thursday’s elimination game against the Pool A runner-up, with the winner earning a trip to the semifinals in Miami.

Ohtani is expected to start the game at Tokyo Dome. Darvish allowed three runs in three innings in last Friday’s Pool B start against South Korea.

“My condition has gotten a...