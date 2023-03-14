Mitsubishi Electric to build 100 bil. yen chip factory in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Tuesday it will invest 100 billion yen ($745 million) to build a new chip factory in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto in an effort to respond to rising semiconductor demand for electric vehicles.

The new factory will be set up in its existing manufacturing facility in Kikuchi and is scheduled to start production in April 2026.

The plant will produce so-called power semiconductors used for all-battery vehicles and various energy conservation and decarbonization technologies, it said.

The plan comes as the Japanese government moves to secure a stable s...