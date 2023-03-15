Tokyo stocks rise on Wall St. gains as bank crisis fears abate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as worries over the spillover from U.S. bank failures receded.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 75.97 points, or 0.28 percent, from Tuesday to 27,298.01. The broader Topix index was up 18.06 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,965.60.

Gainers were led by insurance, bank and mining shares.