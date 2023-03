Main events scheduled for Thursday, May 16

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, May 16:

-- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to arrive in Japan and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

-- Japan, Britain, Italy to hold defense ministerial meeting.

-- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Machinery orders for January to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m.

-- Sapporo High Court to rule on appeals case for damages suit filed by man over forced sterilization under now-defunct eugenics protection law at 3 p.m.