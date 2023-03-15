Baseball: Ohtani to start on mound against Italy in WBC q’final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s two-way star Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound against Italy in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Thursday at Tokyo Dome, skipper Hideki Kuriyama announced.

Ohtani on Wednesday was named MVP of Pool B on the WBC’s official Twitter account following his starring performances so far in the tournament.

“It will be a pretty hard game,” Ohtani said at a press conference after being asked about facing Pool A runner-up Italy. “I’ll give my best to make the most of each run we score.”

The 28-year-old kick-started Samurai Japan’s four-game unbeaten run last Thursday, holding China...