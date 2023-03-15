FEATURE: Japan’s konnyaku touted as diet-friendly superfood

Konnyaku, a foodstuff made from yam that is known for being ultralow in calories, is shaking off its humble image in Japan and getting a culinary makeover as consumers embrace it as a diet-friendly superfood.

In Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, there is even a theme park dedicated to konnyaku where visitors can experience making konnyaku products by hand and help themselves to a buffet of konnyaku dishes free of charge.

“I don’t feel guilty no matter how much I eat because it’s so low in calories,” said Mina Fujita, a 54-year-old office worker in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, who has succe...

