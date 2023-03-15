Feb. foreign entries to Japan up 88-fold from last yr. to 1.47 mil.

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in February totaled 1,475,300, 88 times higher from the year before, government data showed Wednesday. But while the figures suggest the country's tourism industry is steadily recovering after eased COVID-19 border control measures, they were still 43.4 percent lower than the number of foreign visitors in February 2019, before the novel coronavirus outbreak. Arrivals from East Asia comprised the largest number of visitors but saw a drop of about 22,000 from January when many traveled during the Lunar New Year holiday period, the Japan National ...