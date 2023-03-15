Japan to keep Russia stripped of "most-favored" trade status amid war

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will keep Russia stripped of its "most-favored-nation" trade status beyond the scheduled expiration of the measure at the end of this month amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a government source said Wednesday. The punitive steps, taken in unison with the United States and other Group of Seven members, are likely to remain in place for another year through the end of March 2024 to continue to pressure Moscow, such as through higher tariffs. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet is expected to decide on the revision of related government ordinances later this month for the extens...