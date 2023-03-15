S. Korean, Japanese business lobbies to meet in Tokyo as ties improve

Newsfrom Japan

A major South Korean business lobby said Wednesday it will hold a meeting with its Japanese counterpart Keidanren in Tokyo later this week to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting on Friday will coincide with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Japan for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as bilateral ties show a major turnaround following moves to settle a feud over wartime compensation.

The Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation may announce the launch of a fund to support exchanges between youths of the two countries...