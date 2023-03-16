S. Korean President Yoon to visit Japan for talks with Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to visit Japan later Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as Seoul continues to make efforts to improve ties with Tokyo by resolving a major bilateral wartime row. Yoon's two-day visit to Tokyo with his wife Kim Keon Hee comes after South Korea last week announced a proposal to settle a wartime labor dispute with Japan, with Kishida seeking to gauge whether Seoul will implement the solution in a steady manner. If Kishida and Yoon can make progress on the key issue at their meeting, they are expected to confirm the resumption of...