Cybercrime in Japan hits record high in 2022, ransomware cases surge

The number of cybercrimes uncovered by police in Japan hit a record high in 2022, rising 160 to 12,369 cases, with notable growth in reports of ransomware attacks, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The daily average of suspicious internet access cases, including cyberattacks, has also hit a record high of 7,707.9 per internet protocol address, the agency said.

With the rise in remote working due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of ransomware attacks, in which hackers demand payment in exchange for restoring access to data, soared 57.5 percent from the previous year to 230 cases ...