Chronology of recent events in Japan-S. Korea ties

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a list of recent events related to ties between Japan and South Korea.

Oct. 30, 2018 -- South Korea’s Supreme Court orders steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. to compensate Korean plaintiffs for alleged forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The court issues a similar ruling to machinery manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. on Nov. 29.

Nov. 21 -- South Korea announces dissolution of a foundation created under a 2015 bilateral agreement that distributed Japanese money to Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during Wo...