Tokyo stocks drop amid fears of financial woes spreading to Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday as turmoil surrounding major Swiss bank Credit Suisse caused concern that problems in the U.S. financial system, caused by the collapse of two regional banks, could spread to Europe.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 218.87 points, or 0.80 percent, from Wednesday at 27,010.61. The broader Topix index finished 23.02 points, or 1.17 percent, lower at 1,937.10.

All industry categories except information and communication issues declined, led by bank, insurance, and iron and steel shares.