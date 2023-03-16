URGENT: Japan to cancel export controls on chip materials to S. Korea: Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will cancel its controls of exports to South Korea of materials used for semiconductor and display panel manufacturing following talks by the two countries' governments, South Korea's industry ministry said Thursday. In July 2019, the Japanese government tightened controls on exports to South Korea of three materials -- fluorinated polyimide, resists, and hydrogen fluoride -- used in the production of chips and display screens after bilateral ties worsened over wartime labor and other issues. South Korea will retract its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization against the expor...