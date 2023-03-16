China opposed to “exclusive blocs” as Japan, S. Korea leaders meet

Newsfrom Japan

China expressed opposition Thursday to the formation of “closed and exclusive blocs” in reference to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Japan, warning its two Asian neighbors against joining U.S.-led efforts to contain Beijing.

Asked about Yoon’s Japan trip, the first in 12 years by a South Korean leader, except for visits intended for participation in international conferences, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing hopes the two neighbors’ relationship “can develop in a direction that is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity.”

The South Korea...