U.S. to use Japanese radar to improve space domain awareness

A deep space radar currently being developed by Japan will be utilized by the United States to strengthen space domain awareness amid strong concerns China is accelerating launches of satellites for military use, the U.S. Space Command’s deputy director for policy, plans and strategy said Thursday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News, Brig. Gen. Jesse Morehouse said Washington hopes to strengthen information sharing on satellite detection and space debris, calling for cooperation as “we don’t think that nations should be trying to dominate space.”

In contrast to the United State...