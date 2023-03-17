Tokyo stocks higher in morning as U.S. financial fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as concerns over the U.S. financial system eased after major banks moved to save another troubled lender in the country.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 183.09 points, or 0.68 percent, from Thursday to 27,193.70. The broader Topix index was up 14.29 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,951.39.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, land transportation and pharmaceutical shares.