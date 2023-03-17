N. Korea says it launched Hwasong-17 ICBM as “warning to enemies”

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said Friday it conducted a launch drill for a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day to give “a stronger warning to the enemies” amid a large-scale military exercise being conducted by the United States and South Korea.

The launch drill guided by leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the war readiness of an ICBM unit and “the exceptional militancy” of the North’s strategic forces, and verified their reliability, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The ICBM test took place just hours before the Japanese and South Korean leaders held a summit in Tokyo to disc...